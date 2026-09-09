The US Open has sparked an American tennis revival, with six players reaching the quarterfinals, the most since 2002. Shelton and Tiafoe’s all-American semifinal guarantees a US finalist for the first time since Roddick’s 2003 win, signalling a new era.

When Andy Roddick lifted the US Open trophy in 2003, few would have imagined that American men’s tennis was about to enter such a long wait. Twenty-three years later, Roddick remains the last American man to win the US Open—or any Grand Slam singles title.

Could that wait finally be nearing its end?

I have attended the US Open in person at Flushing Meadows and reported from the tournament for 15 consecutive years. During that time, I have seen American hopes rise and fall inside these stadiums, often resting on one promising player or a single inspired run. This year feels different. The optimism is not built around one contender; an entire group has been moving forward together.

Six Americans—Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Alex Michelsen, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Coco Gauff—reached the singles quarterfinals, the strongest American presence at that stage since 2002.

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The moment that truly changed the mood came deep into the New York night. Shelton defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller that ended at 3:33 a.m., the latest finish in US Open history. His serve has always been a fearsome weapon, but this victory showed something more important: maturity, resilience and the belief that he belongs on the sport’s biggest stage.

Beating Alcaraz made this more than another encouraging American run. Shelton had taken down one of the defining players of the new generation.

Tiafoe joins Shelton in historic all-American semifinal

Elsewhere, Tiafoe recovered from two sets down to defeat 22-year-old Michelsen in an absorbing all-American quarterfinal. Michelsen’s loss should not diminish his achievement. His composure and powerful game throughout the tournament suggested that he, too, could be part of America’s tennis future.

Tiafoe, meanwhile, reached his third US Open semifinal in five years. Few players draw energy from a New York crowd quite like he does. His game, emotion and personality seem naturally suited to Flushing Meadows.

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Now Shelton and Tiafoe will meet in an all-American semifinal, guaranteeing the United States a man in the final. For a nation that has waited since Roddick’s triumph in 2003, that alone is a significant moment.

American tennis revival shines on the women’s side

The revival is just as visible on the women’s side. Pegula defeated Navarro in another all-American quarterfinal to reach her third consecutive US Open semifinal. Navarro’s run, together with the presence of Gauff and Pegula in the last eight, showed that American women’s tennis is not dependent on one star.

That, to me, is the real story of this US Open. Over the years, I have watched the home crowd rally passionately behind American players. But too often, that enthusiasm was built around an individual carrying the expectations of an entire country. This time there is genuine depth.

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Shelton brings explosive power and youthful confidence. Tiafoe brings flair, experience, and an extraordinary connection with New York. Michelsen represents the next wave. Pegula offers consistency and perseverance, Navarro calm discipline, and Gauff the stature of an established champion.

The future of American tennis is already here

American tennis no longer appears to be searching anxiously for “the next Roddick.” It now has a group capable of sharing that burden—and perhaps ending the wait.

A title would turn this revival into a landmark moment. But walking through Flushing Meadows this year, one can already sense that something has shifted. American tennis is no longer simply hoping for its future.

Its future is already on the court.