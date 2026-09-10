SRH batter Salil Arora is hopeful for his maiden India call-up, focusing on consistent performances in domestic cricket and the IPL. Arora made his IPL debut in 2026, scoring 156 runs at a strike rate of 159.18 after a breakout SMAT season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Ludhiana Lions batter Salil Arora is hopeful of earning his maiden white-ball India call-up, with his focus on improving his skills and delivering consistent performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Arora made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this year, featuring in 14 matches and scoring 156 runs at an average of 22.28 and an impressive strike rate of 159.18. “I think it’s very important for me. If I want to play for India, I know I have to keep improving my performance and develop my skills from here. I want to perform well in white-ball cricket and in the IPL. So, my focus is on doing well in the upcoming tournaments. If I can perform consistently in the IPL, hopefully I can put myself in a position to play for India," Arora told ANI.

Rise Through Domestic Cricket

A wicketkeeper-batter from Punjab, Arora announced himself on the first-class stage with a patient century on his debut against Madhya Pradesh in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. His composed knock earned him the Player of the Match award, but it was his exploits in T20 cricket that truly thrust him into the spotlight.

During the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Arora produced a sensational 125 not out off just 45 balls against Jharkhand. He went on to finish the tournament with 358 runs from eight innings at a staggering strike rate of 198.88, while his 28 sixes were the second-most in the competition. His explosive performances earned him a Rs 1.50 crore deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2026.

Arora believes the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year was a crucial platform for him to showcase his abilities, knowing that strong performances could attract IPL scouts. "It was a very important tournament for me. I knew that if I wanted to play in the IPL, I had to perform well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The IPL scouts were watching the tournament, and the matches were being broadcast live, so it was a big opportunity for me. Thankfully, I got a good result from it—I performed well and eventually got picked in the IPL," he said.

Embracing the Finisher's Role at SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad have emerged as one of the most aggressive batting sides in recent times, particularly when it comes to posting 200-plus totals, with big-hitters such as Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Travis Head leading the charge. For young batter Salil Arora, who was entrusted with the role of finisher, the pressure of providing the final flourish became an opportunity to make an impact.

The team’s attacking mindset gave Arora the confidence to play his natural game, take the initiative and maximise his contribution in the closing stages of an innings. “There was pressure, but I looked at it as an opportunity. I knew I had an opportunity in front of me, and the more I could do, the better it would be for me. Even during practice sessions, the coaches would keep telling me, take it as an opportunity," Arora said.

“It’s not really challenging because our team has an attacking mindset. From the very first ball to the end of the innings, we have the same approach, we want to be positive and attack. There is no doubt in any player’s mind about how we want to play. If you look at the whole team, everyone has the same mindset of taking the attack to the opposition and playing their shots. We try to chase down as many runs as possible," he added.

Praise for Supportive Team Environment

Arora also praised the positive environment at Sunrisers Hyderabad, highlighting the support he has received from senior players. He said the seniors consistently back the younger players, both in matches and training sessions, helping create a relaxed atmosphere where they can play with confidence and express themselves freely.

“The environment is really good. Senior players like Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Klaasen create such a positive atmosphere. Whether the result is positive or negative, everyone stays positive. The senior players back the younger players a lot, both during matches and in practice sessions. They give us so much confidence and keep the mood light, which makes it easier for us to express ourselves," he said.

Learning from Arshdeep Singh

Currently featuring for Ludhiana Lions in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, Arora has scored 176 runs in seven matches at an average of 35.20. Ludhiana Lions are led by India ace seamer Arshdeep Singh.

Arora said playing alongside Singh gives him several advantages, with the senior pacer’s experience and high level of cricket helping him feel more comfortable. Arora also stressed that he finds things even easier when Singh leads the side, allowing him to learn and perform with greater confidence.

“We have a lot of advantages. He (Arshdeep Singh) is playing at such a high level, and as a young player. Whenever he comes in, things become easier for me. When he is the captain, I feel even more comfortable, so I get a lot of advantages from playing alongside him," he concluded. (ANI)

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