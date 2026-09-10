Arshdeep Singh's Ludhiana Lions take on Abhishek Sharma’s Amritsar Soormas in a must-win game for a playoff spot in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League. Ludhiana enters the final league match with confidence after a massive 6-wicket victory.

Arshdeep Singh-led Ludhiana Lions will take on Abhishek Sharma’s Amritsar Lions in what will prove to be a potential quarter-final for a spot in the playoffs of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League. With 3 wins after 7 matches, Ludhiana Lions are looking to make a strong statement in the final league match after a massive win against Fazilka Falcons by 6 wickets, with Salil Arora playing a 78-run knock, as per a release.

“Every member of the squad has understood their role and what the team needs from them. The boys don’t shirk their responsibilities, and that is visible in the number of match-winning performances we’ve had. It’s not just been a few players, but there have been meaningful contributions with the bat and ball," Singh said.

Lions' Top Performers

The leading wicket-takers of the tournament are both from Ludhiana Lions, with Sahil Bhaskar taking 12 and leg-spinner Kartik Chadha sitting with 11 wickets. Kartik has been phenomenal with the ball, with a bowling average of 13.09 and best figures of 4-9 against Fazilka Falcons. Arjun Rajput, Madhav Pathania and Salil Arora have led the charge with the bat, with each contributing match-winning knocks. Salil Arora features among the leading runscorers of the tournament with 176 runs in 7 innings with a strike rate of 174.26.

Arshdeep on Kartik Chadha

"Kartik Chadha is a name that stands out for me with the ball in Ludhiana Lions, he’s got shades of multiple Indian superstars, and I’m sure that when he’s given the opportunity, he’ll grab it with both hands," said Arshdeep Singh on Kartik Chadha’s bowling performance in the league stages.

A Tournament of Ups and Downs

Ludhiana Lions won their first two matches of the league, beating Bathinda Royals and Mohali Kings by 3 wickets and 7 wickets respectively. They went on to lose the next 4 matches, including a loss to Fazilka Falcons by a single run and to Jalandhar Warriors by 7 runs.

'Fight for our Spot in the Playoffs'

Ludhiana Lions will play Abhishek Sharma’s Amritsar Soormas tomorrow at 7 pm at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, in the final league match of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League.

“The plan is simple. To go out, execute our plans and to do everything in our ability to fight for our spot in the playoffs. It is not something that is out of our reach. I’m confident that if we just tighten up the little things, we will convert our potential into results,” Arshdeep Singh signed off. (ANI)