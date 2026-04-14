SRH vs RR Highlights: Ishan Kishan’s 91 Crushs Royals in Stunning 57-Run Win | IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad deliver a dominant performance to crush Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in IPL 2026. From Ishan Kishan’s explosive 91 to debutant bowlers destroying RR’s top order, this match had it all. Watch full highlights of this thrilling clash and SRH’s statement victory.0:00 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match highlights0:10 - SRH post a commanding 216/6 in 20 overs 2:35 - RR suffer their first loss after strong unbeaten run

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