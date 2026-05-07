SRH Crushes PBKS in 235-Run Runfest | Connolly’s Century Goes in Vain | IPL Highlights

Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Punjab Kings by 33 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2026 thriller at Uppal. Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen powered SRH to 235 runs, while Cooper Connolly’s fighting century wasn’t enough for PBKS. Pat Cummins and SRH bowlers sealed a massive win in front of a roaring Hyderabad crowd.0:00 - SRH defeates PBKS by 33 runs in a run-fest at Hyderabad1:25 - Shreyas Iyer failed to anchor the innings for PBKS2:55 - Klaasen’s brutal attack completely shifted momentum

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