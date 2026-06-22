BJP BLASTS Congress Rally Over NEET Row as Students Miss Exam in Bengaluru | Education | Politics

A political row erupted after several NEET-UG aspirants in Bengaluru allegedly missed their examination due to delays caused by a Karnataka Congress rally.BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi called the incident 'disturbing and disheartening', accusing Congress of putting politics above students’ futures.Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy also criticised the state government, calling it a 'shameful development' that damaged students’ education and future. Trivedi said guardians of affected students have written to Rahul Gandhi, questioning the lack of arrangements. He also contrasted the incident with PM Modi’s reported efforts to ensure NEET candidates faced no inconvenience.In this video:00:00 – NEET Aspirants Miss Exam Amid Bengaluru Congress Rally00:25 – Political War Erupts: BJP Accuses Congress Over Student Crisis01:15 – Leaders React as Students’ Future Allegedly Put at Risk

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source