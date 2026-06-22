Spain vs Saudi Arabia Highlights: Lamine Yamal Shines as La Roja Crushes Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026

Spain delivered a dominant FIFA World Cup 2026 performance as they defeated Saudi Arabia with attacking brilliance and complete control by 4-0. Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight with his incredible skills, while Spain’s midfield and defence showcased why they are among the tournament favourites.In this video:0:00 – Spain Start Strong With Full Control in World Cup Clash1:30 – Lamine Yamal Lights Up the Game With Brilliant Attacking Play3:00 – Spain Seal Comfortable 4-0 Victory Over Saudi Arabia

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