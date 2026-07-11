Spain vs Belgium Highlights: Merino's Late Heroics Send Spain Into FIFA World Cup Semi-finals

Spain are through to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals after a thrilling 2-1 win over Belgium! Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring before Charles De Ketelaere equalised for Belgium. Super-sub Mikel Merino struck a dramatic late winner to book Spain's place in the last four, where they will face France. Watch all the goals, key moments and match highlights from this unforgettable World Cup quarter-final.In this video:0:00 Spain Hold Their Nerve To Reach World Cup Semi-finals1:40 Fabian Ruiz & De Ketelaere Exchange First-Half Goals2:12 Mikel Merino's 88th-Minute Winner Sends Spain Past Belgium

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