IPL 2026, LSG vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Crush Lucknow by 40 Runs | Cricket

IPL 2026, LSG vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Crush Lucknow by 40 Runs
Rajasthan Royals delivered a dominant all-round performance to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs at Ekana Stadium. A late flourish from Ravindra Jadeja powered RR to 159, before Jofra Archer’s fiery spell dismantled LSG for just 119.0:00 - Rajasthan Royals crush Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs1:20 - Target of 160 looks easy on paper2:40 - Jofra Archer delivers match-winning spell
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
04:12
Now Playing
16:12
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing