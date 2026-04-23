IPL 2026, LSG vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Crush Lucknow by 40 Runs | Cricket

Rajasthan Royals delivered a dominant all-round performance to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs at Ekana Stadium. A late flourish from Ravindra Jadeja powered RR to 159, before Jofra Archer’s fiery spell dismantled LSG for just 119.0:00 - Rajasthan Royals crush Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs1:20 - Target of 160 looks easy on paper2:40 - Jofra Archer delivers match-winning spell

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