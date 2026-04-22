One Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Lt Vinay Narwal’s Father Shares Raw Grief & Message to India

One year after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April 2025 that claimed the life of newly-married Indian Navy Lt. Vinay Narwal on his honeymoon, his father Rajesh Narwal opens up in this emotional interview.He speaks about living with unbearable grief, daily struggles, cherished memories that now bring pain, the importance of family support, and a strong message to victim families, citizens, and the world on fighting terrorism.Includes his views on Operation Sindoor, Operation Mahadev, security in Kashmir, and how India responded. A powerful tribute to the 26 victims and a call for vigilance against terror.0:00 - Intro1:31 - One Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack5:10 - Memories that once brought joy now bring pain8:30 - Strong message throught Op Sindoor & Mahadev11:46 - 'Citizens must help security agencies'

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