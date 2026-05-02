Roman Reigns in Danger? 20 Reasons He Could Lose at WWE Backlash 2026
As Roman Reigns prepares to defend his title against Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash 2026, multiple factors hint at a possible shock defeat. From Bloodline tensions to betrayal risks, the Tribal Chief faces one of his toughest challenges yet.0:00 – Is Roman Reigns Actually In Danger?0:40 - Uncertainty looms over loyalty of key allies2:20 - Reigns’ prolonged dominance invites a turning point
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