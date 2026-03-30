MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma BREAKS Virat Kohli’s Record | IPL 2026 Highlights | Cricket News

IPL 2026 Highlights: Rohit Sharma delivered a stunning 78 against KKR, powering Mumbai Indians to a massive chase. In the process, he broke Virat Kohli’s long-standing IPL record, making it a historic night. A perfect mix of power, timing, and pure class from the Hitman.Hashtags:0:00 - Rohit Sharma's Blistering 78 vs KKR in IPL 2026!0:30 - Rohit Smashes Fastest IPL Fifty in 23 Balls!1:00 - Rohit Becomes First to 1000+ Runs in MI vs KKR!

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