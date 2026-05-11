RCB’s Last-Ball Miracle! Krunal-Bhuvi Knock MI Out | Royal Challengers vs Mumbai Indians Highlights

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RCB’s Last-Ball Miracle! Krunal-Bhuvi Knock MI Out

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 11 2026, 11:15 AM IST
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off one of the craziest thrillers of IPL 2026 as Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stunned Mumbai Indians in a last-ball finish. From Virat Kohli’s duck to Bhuvi’s clutch six, the Raipur crowd witnessed pure madness as MI crashed out and RCB jumped to No.1 on the points table.In this video:0:00 – Match Kickoff & Early MI Dominance2:14 – Krunal Pandya’s Match-Winning Knock3:08 – Last-Ball Finish: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Seals Victory

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