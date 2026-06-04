WWE's Top 10 Dominant Title Runs | LONGEST Reigning WWE Champions in History | Sports News

WWE's Top 10 Dominant Title Runs
Holding a WWE championship is difficult, but keeping it for years is legendary. From Bruno Sammartino's record-shattering reign to Roman Reigns' modern-day dominance, these superstars etched their names into wrestling history with unforgettable title runs. Here's a look at WWE's Top 10 longest-reigning world champions and what made their reigns so special. In this video:0:00 – WWE’s Longest Title Reigns Ever Explained1:00 – Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund & Hulk Hogan Dominance2:00 – Roman Reigns, CM Punk & John Cena’s Record-Breaking Runs
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