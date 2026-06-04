MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

WWE's Top 10 Dominant Title Runs

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 04 2026, 10:43 PM IST
Share this Video

Holding a WWE championship is difficult, but keeping it for years is legendary. From Bruno Sammartino's record-shattering reign to Roman Reigns' modern-day dominance, these superstars etched their names into wrestling history with unforgettable title runs. Here's a look at WWE's Top 10 longest-reigning world champions and what made their reigns so special. In this video:0:00 – WWE’s Longest Title Reigns Ever Explained1:00 – Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund & Hulk Hogan Dominance2:00 – Roman Reigns, CM Punk & John Cena’s Record-Breaking Runs

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

WWE's Top 10 Dominant Title Runs | LONGEST Reigning WWE Champions in History | Sports News
Now Playing
WWE's Top 10 Dominant Title Runs | LONGEST Reigning WWE Champions in History | Sports News
The World Cup Song Nobody Saw Coming | How Bosnia's Underdog Anthem Conquered the Internet | Sports
Now Playing
The World Cup Song Nobody Saw Coming | How Bosnia's Underdog Anthem Conquered the Internet | Sports
Lukaku is Back! Belgium STUNS Croatia Ahead of World Cup 2026 | Football Highlights | Sports
Now Playing
Lukaku is Back! Belgium STUNS Croatia Ahead of World Cup 2026 | Football Highlights | Sports
First Malayali at FIFA World Cup 2026! Kerala's Tahsin Mohammed Joins Qatar Squad | Football News
Now Playing
First Malayali at FIFA World Cup 2026! Kerala's Tahsin Mohammed Joins Qatar Squad | Football News
FIFA World Cup 2026 Chaos: Why Travellers Slam Los Angeles Airport as 'Hell' | Football News
Now Playing
FIFA World Cup 2026 Chaos: Why Travellers Slam Los Angeles Airport as 'Hell' | Football News
2026 FIFA World Cup Preview: Teams, Rules, Stadiums, Schedule & Predictions | Sports
Now Playing
2026 FIFA World Cup Preview: Teams, Rules, Stadiums, Schedule & Predictions | Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo & Kylian Mbappe Begin World Cup 2026 Training | Portugal & France Preparations
Now Playing
Cristiano Ronaldo & Kylian Mbappe Begin World Cup 2026 Training | Portugal & France Preparations
Cristiano Ronaldo & Kylian Mbappe Begin World Cup 2026 Training | Portugal & France Preparations
Now Playing
Cristiano Ronaldo & Kylian Mbappe Begin World Cup 2026 Training | Portugal & France Preparations
Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi: WWE's Massive 3-Match Plan Finally REVEALED! | Sports
Now Playing
Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi: WWE's Massive 3-Match Plan Finally REVEALED! | Sports
15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates IPL History, Wins ORANGE Cap! | Sports
Now Playing
15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates IPL History, Wins ORANGE Cap! | Sports

Entertainment

Peddi X Review: Fans Hail Ram Charan's Performance, Call it BLOCKBUSTER | Entertainment
02:56
Now Playing
Peddi X Review: Fans Hail Ram Charan's Performance, Call it BLOCKBUSTER | Entertainment
Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan's BEST Performance Leaves Fans Emotional | Tollywood | Entertainment
06:07
Now Playing
Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan's BEST Performance Leaves Fans Emotional | Tollywood | Entertainment
Salman Khan Strikes Back! Legal War Erupts Over 'Kala Hiran' | Entertainment
03:35
Now Playing
Salman Khan Strikes Back! Legal War Erupts Over 'Kala Hiran' | Entertainment
Dua Lipa & Callum Turner’s Secret LOVE STORY Ends in Dream London Wedding!
04:54
Now Playing
Dua Lipa & Callum Turner’s Secret LOVE STORY Ends in Dream London Wedding!

News

Rahul Gandhi Targets Me During Every Election: Lalit Modi #shorts
02:09
Now Playing
Rahul Gandhi Targets Me During Every Election: Lalit Modi #shorts
When is Lalit Modi Coming Back to India? #Shorts
01:55
Now Playing
When is Lalit Modi Coming Back to India? #Shorts
'Dawood Ibrahim Tried To Kill Me Three Times': Lalit Modi REVEALS Why He Retired From Cricket | IPL
11:53
Now Playing
'Dawood Ibrahim Tried To Kill Me Three Times': Lalit Modi REVEALS Why He Retired From Cricket | IPL

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?