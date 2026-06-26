Paraguay vs Australia Highlights: Goalless 0-0 Draw in Tactical FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash | Football

Paraguay vs Australia Highlights: Goalless 0-0 Draw in Tactical FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D clash between Paraguay and Australia ended in a tense 0-0 draw as both sides showed strong defensive discipline. Paraguay and Australia fought hard throughout the match, but neither team managed to find the finishing touch needed to secure all three points in a tightly contested encounter.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
04:02
Now Playing
04:28
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing