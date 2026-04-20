Randy Orton’s Brutal Punt Stuns WWE Universe After Title Loss to Cody Rhodes

In a shocking post-match moment at WrestleMania 42, Randy Orton snapped after losing to Cody Rhodes. The Viper delivered a devastating punt kick, leaving Rhodes laid out and fans stunned, turning a title loss into one of the night’s most brutal moments.0:00 WrestleMania 42 lights up Las Vegas1:20 Bella Twins return to win tag titles2:50 IShowSpeed delivers viral high-flying moment

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