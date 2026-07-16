England Vs Argentina Highlights: Messi Sends Argentina Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | Football

Lionel Messi once again proved why he is one of football's greatest legends as Argentina staged a sensational 1-2 comeback victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. After Anthony Gordon gave England the lead, Messi created two late goals for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez to send the defending champions into another World Cup final. Watch all the biggest moments, match highlights, goals, and reactions from this unforgettable clash as Argentina book a blockbuster final against Spain.