South Africa vs South Korea Highlights: Maseko's Historic Winner | FIFA World Cup 2026 | Football

South Africa stunned South Korea 1-0 in one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Thapelo Maseko scored the winning goal as Bafana Bafana reached the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in their history. Son Heung-min started on the bench as South Korea suffered a heartbreaking elimination.Watch the full story of South Africa's historic victory, Maseko's decisive goal, Son Heung-min's late appearance, and the dramatic night that sent Bafana Bafana into the Round of 32.In this video: 00:00 South Africa Shock South Korea in Major World Cup Upset01:00 Thapelo Maseko Scores Historic Winning Goal02:00 Son Heung-min's Late Appearance Fails to Save South Korea

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