Kuldeep Yadav Ties Knot With Vanshika Chadha, Wedding Pics Go Viral
Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav began a new innings as he married longtime partner Vanshika Chadha in a grand ceremony in Mussoorie. The wedding came shortly after India’s T20 World Cup triumph, with several cricket stars attending. Stunning wedding pictures from the celebrations are now trending across social media.
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