Tunisia vs Japan Highlights: Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 In Historic World Cup 1000th Match Masterclass

Japan delivered a dominant performance against Tunisia, winning 4-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F clash that also marked the 1000th match in World Cup history. Goals from Daichi Kamada, Ayase Ueda (2), and Junya Ito sealed a one-sided victory as Japan showcased attacking brilliance and tactical discipline from start to finish.

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