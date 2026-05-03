WWE SmackDown Highlights | Jacob Fatu Destroys Everyone, Cody Attacked, Flair Shocked

The latest WWE SmackDown episode delivered chaos, shocking upsets, and brutal domination as Jacob Fatu stole the spotlight by destroying everyone. Cody Rhodes was attacked after his win, Jacy Jayne stunned Charlotte Flair, and major storylines exploded ahead of Backlash.0:00 - SmackDown took place at BOK Center, Tulsa1:20 - GUNTHER attacked Rhodes brutally2:30 - Tag champs Priest & R-Truth in action

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