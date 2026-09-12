India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead. Abhishek Sharma's explosive 82 off 32 balls, along with Ishan Kishan's 42, made light work of the 157-run target, which was chased in just 13.4 overs.

Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran admitted his side failed to post a competitive total despite "batting well" in the middle overs, as India secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the first T20I played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The victory gives India a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Blistering Chase from Sharma, Kishan

India chased down the target of 157 in just 13.4 overs, with Abhishek Sharma smashing 82 off 32 balls (seven fours and seven sixes) and Ishan Kishan contributing 42. The pair stitched a 121-run partnership for the second wicket.

Omarzai Leads Afghanistan's Fightback

Azmatullah Omarzai led the fightback after his side were reduced to 43/5 and put on a partnership of 83 runs with Mohammad Nabi. Omarzai remained unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls to help Afghanistan finish with 156/8.

'Run-out by Kishan was the turning point'

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Zadran felt Afghanistan's total was not enough despite their recovery in the middle overs and credited India for their disciplined bowling and sharp fielding. The Afghanistan skipper also singled out Kishan's run-out of Ibrahim Zadran as a key moment in the contest. The Afghanistan batter was run out for 11 in the fourth over following a sharp piece of fielding from Kishan.

“We batted well in the middle overs but didn't put up a good score. Their bowlers and fielders did well, that run out by Kishan was the turning point I think. They're the best fielding side. Gurbaz didn't have his day, but he will come back stronger,” he said.

Arshdeep Singh finished with figures of 3/19.

The second match of the series will be played on Tuesday. (ANI)