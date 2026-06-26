Netherlands vs Tunisia Highlights | Depay & Gakpo Shine in 3-1 Win | FIFA World Cup 2026 | Football

Netherlands vs Tunisia Highlights
The Netherlands delivered a dominant performance against Tunisia, securing a 3-1 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage. Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo led the Dutch attack as Tunisia fought back with a goal, but the Netherlands stayed in control to seal a comfortable win and move closer to the knockout rounds.
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