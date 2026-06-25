Hakimi Inspires Morocco Comeback Against Haiti | World Cup Highlights | Football

Morocco vs Haiti highlights from the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Achraf Hakimi, Ismael Saibari and Soufiane Rahimi inspired Morocco to a dramatic 4-2 comeback victory. Haiti shocked the Atlas Lions twice through an own goal and a stunning Wilson Isidor strike before Morocco secured their place in the knockout stage.Morocco finished second in Group C behind Brazil and advanced to the Round of 32, while Haiti exited the tournament after scoring their first World Cup goals in 52 years.Final Score: Morocco 4-2 HaitiGoals: Hakimi, Saibari, Rahimi, YassineHaiti scorers: Bounou own goal, Wilson IsidorFIFA World Cup 2026 Group CIn this video:00:00 Haiti Stun Morocco Twice in Dramatic World Cup Clash01:30 Hakimi Leads Morocco’s Incredible 4-2 Comeback Victory03:00 Morocco Reach Knockouts as Haiti Make World Cup History

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