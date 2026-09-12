Erling Haaland's controversial 60th-minute winner secured a 1-0 victory for 10-man Manchester City against Manchester United in the 199th derby. Phil Foden was sent off in the first half, but City held on for a crucial win at Old Trafford.

A controversial winner from Erling Haaland helped Manchester City edge past arch-rivals Manchester United 1-0 in the 'Manchester Derby' at Old Trafford on Sunday. Manchester City were left with 10-men after a controversial first card given to Phil Foden in the first half. After a goalless first half, Haaland came in clutch in the 60th minute, condemning the Red Devils to a defeat in the 199th Manchester Derby.

With this win, Man City and Arsenal both have the joint-most points (12) with four wins in four matches, with the Gunners edging out Enzo Maresca's Man City by goal difference.

City Down to 10 Men

In the 23rd minute, Foden was sent off the field after making violent physical contact with Manchester United captain. But despite being one-man down, City did not let Man United dominate.

The Red Devils hit the post twice, with Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo fumbling their chances.

Controversial Goal Decides Derby

In the 60th minute, Haaland tapped one into the net, but the offside flag went up. After a lengthy VAR check, Haaland was deemed to be onside, and Enzo Fernandez, while he was deemed to be in an offside position, was deemed not to have played the ball leading up to the goal and the goal was awarded to the Man City superstar.

Late Attempts Fall Short

In the 68th minute, Enzo Fernandez nearly doubled City's lead. Later on, Harry Maguire was denied a leveller in the 86th minute as it went wide, while an attempt by Bryan Mbeumo was sensationally saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma in stoppage time.

Man United's League Position

With a win, a draw and two losses, Man United is in 13th position in the points table.

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