GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans Crush Hyderabad By 82 Runs | Cricket News

Gujarat Titans delivered a complete domination against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026. After Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar rescued GT with brilliant fifties, the bowlers destroyed SRH for just 86 runs. Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder and Siraj ripped through the batting order as GT stormed to the top of the points table. In this video:0:00 - GT defeated SRH by a massive 82 runs1:40 - GT posted a fighting 168/52:34 - Heinrich Klaasen failed to rescue SRH

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