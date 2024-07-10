Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lionel Messi cherishes Argentina's chance to lift consecutive Copa America title, says 'one more step to go'

    Lionel Messi continues to break barriers as he inspired Argentina into their seventh Copa America final, setting his sights on a consecutive title.

    football Lionel Messi cherishes Argentina's chance to lift consecutive Copa America title, says 'one more step to go' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

    Lionel Messi continues to break barriers as he inspired Argentina into their seventh Copa America final, setting his sights on a consecutive title. The Albiceleste triumphed over a spirited Canada with a 2-0 victory in the semi-final held in front of a packed house in New Jersey on Tuesday.

    Messi's performance was nothing short of spectacular. Scoring his 14th goal in Copa America, he moved level with Peru's Paolo Guerrero and Chile's Eduardo Vargas, just three goals shy of the tournament's all-time record. This feat also pushed Messi to second place on the all-time list of international goal scorers. With his 109th international goal, he surpassed Iran's Ali Daei, now trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads with 130 goals.

    Also read: Photo of Messi blessing 'baby' Yamal resurfaces as Spaniard makes Euros history in semi-final win over France

    In his last 25 matches for Argentina, Messi has netted 28 goals, showcasing his consistent excellence. His efforts have propelled the defending champions to another shot at the title. In contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of winning another silverware with Portugal ended when they were knocked out by France on penalties in the Euro 2024 quarter-final.

    The semi-final saw goals from Messi and Julian Alvarez, securing Argentina's place in the final for the seventh time. As 15-time champions, Argentina's dominance in the tournament is well-established.

    "It is insane what this team has done, what the Argentina national team is doing. For those who remain from the old guard, it’s beyond impressive that the national team is in another final," Messi expressed after the victory. Argentina will face either Uruguay or Colombia in the final in Florida.

    "LETTSSS GOOOO!!! ON TO THE FINALS!!! Very happy to make it again to the last Copa America match. We still have one more step to go..." Messi wrote on Instagram, reflecting his excitement and determination.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

    Argentina is on the brink of emulating Spain's remarkable achievement of winning two continental tournament titles around a World Cup triumph. Messi's team clinched the Copa America in 2021 and lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Spain achieved a similar feat by winning the Euros in 2008 and 2012, along with the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

    Also read: Euro 2024: Spain beat France 2-1 to book finals berth, Yamal becomes youngest-ever Euros goal scorer

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
