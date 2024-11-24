IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits century, Rahul departs after record opening-wicket partnership

Opening partnership of 200 runs between Rahul and Jaiswal sets a new record for India's highest opening stand in Australia.

erth: Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant century in the first Test against Australia, reaching the milestone off 205 balls with a six off Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood. Jaiswal and KL Rahul had previously added 200 runs for the opening wicket after India resumed their innings at 172-0 on Day 3.

Australia struck back when Mitchell Starc dismissed Rahul, ending their double-century partnership. Rahul, who had made 77 runs off 176 balls, was caught behind by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Starc's bowling. By the end of 76 overs, India were in a commanding position at 245/1, with Jaiswal unbeaten on 131 and Devdutt Padikkal at the crease on 13. India now had a lead of 291 runs, with nine wickets remaining.

The opening partnership between Rahul and Jaiswal, which reached 200 runs, set a new record for India’s highest opening stand in Australia, surpassing the previous best of 191 runs between Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth in Sydney in 1986.

Earlier, India had bowled out Australia for just 104, securing a crucial 46-run lead in the first innings. On Day 2, Australia had resumed at 67/7, and India’s bowlers, led by captain Jasprit Bumrah with five wickets, along with Harshit Rana (3 wickets) and Mohammed Siraj (2 wickets), dismantled the Australian lineup.



Latest Videos