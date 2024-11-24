Man City trolled after Spurs hand 5th straight defeat, rival fans bomb Haaland with 'stay humble eh' jibe

Manchester City’s troubles deepened on Saturday as they were handed a humiliating 4-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, marking their fifth consecutive loss across all competitions.

Manchester City’s troubles deepened on Saturday as they were handed a humiliating 4-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, marking their fifth consecutive loss across all competitions. The champions, already reeling from four previous defeats, suffered their third straight Premier League setback, with James Maddison’s double and further strikes from Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson sealing the dominant victory for Spurs at the Etihad.

The loss comes as a stunning blow to City, especially following Pep Guardiola’s contract extension, which had initially buoyed optimism around the club. However, despite a spirited start, City found themselves exposed at the back, with defensive lapses and an alarming lack of sharpness throughout the match.

Spurs, without six key players, including their first-choice center-backs, capitalized on City’s weaknesses with ruthless precision. Maddison opened the scoring in the 13th minute, volleying in a cross from Dejan Kulusevski. Seven minutes later, he doubled the lead with a sublime dinked finish after a poor pass from City’s Josko Gvardiol. Porro’s first-time strike just after the interval added to the misery before Johnson completed the rout in stoppage time.

Manchester City trolled after suffering 5th defeat in a row

City’s defeat prompted a wave of trolling from rival fans, who were quick to remind the reigning champions of their vulnerability. In particular, Arsenal supporters took to Twitter, reminding Erling Haaland to ‘stay humble eh’, referring to his earlier comments to Mikel Arteta following their draw in the Premier League.

With City’s title defense faltering, Liverpool, currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League, are now seen as the team to beat. City’s season is rapidly unraveling, and Guardiola will need to find a way to address his side's alarming lack of confidence and defensive frailties, particularly with key players like Rodri and Ruben Dias sidelined through injury. Next up for the champions is a daunting trip to Anfield, where their mental and physical resolve will be tested to the limit.

Here's a look at memes that exploded following City's shock defeat to Spurs, and how fans reminded Haaland to 'stay humble eh':

