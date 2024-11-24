Pakistani Influencer Mathira calls leaked s*x videos fake, claims AI manipulated the clips to target her

Pakistani influencer Mathira denies viral s*x videos, claiming they were AI-generated. She accuses cyberbullies of using fake content to harm her reputation and expresses gratitude for her support system.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

Pakistani social media influencer Mathira has recently found herself at the center of controversy after alleged private videos of her were leaked online. The videos depicted her in compromising positions, sparking widespread outrage. As the videos quickly went viral, Mathira issued a statement denying their authenticity. She clarified that the clips were fake and the result of cyberbullying.

 

article_image2

In an Instagram video shared on November 23, Mathira accused those responsible for spreading the videos of using AI-generated content to tarnish her reputation. She explained, “These videos are not mine, and I have the forensics report to prove it.” However, due to platform restrictions, she cannot post the legal documents.

 

article_image3

The influencer further expressed her frustration over the harassment she faced and thanked her family and friends for their unwavering support during this trying time. She emphasized the emotional toll such incidents take, saying, “This has hurt me and my loved ones, but I’m lucky to have a strong support system.”

 

article_image4

Mathira also took a stand against the misuse of AI technology, highlighting the harm it can cause to individuals' lives and mental health. She condemned the fake videos and news, labeling those who spread such content as irresponsible and malicious. She urged society to be more mindful and responsible in the digital age.

 

article_image5

The incident marks another case of cyberbullying involving Pakistani influencers, following similar leaks involving TikTokers Imsha Rehmaan and Minahil Malik. Both TikTokers deactivated their accounts after facing similar online harassment. As Mathira continues to fight back, she remains determined to clear her name and move on from this distressing experience.

