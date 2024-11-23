Andy Murray to coach Novak Djokovic for Australian Open 2025; Serbian quips 'he never liked retirement anyway'

Murray expressed excitement about being on the same side of the net as Djokovic for the first time, noting it would be a different experience.

Tennis Andy Murray to coach Novak Djokovic for Australian Open 2025; Serbian quips 'he never liked retirement anyway' snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 10:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 10:05 PM IST

Andy Murray will serve as coach to his former rival, Novak Djokovic, at the 2025 Australian Open. After retiring in August following a distinguished 19-year career, Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, will collaborate with Djokovic during the off-season and ahead of the tournament, set for January 12-26.

Murray expressed excitement about being on the same side of the net as Djokovic for the first time, noting it would be a different experience.

Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open a record 10 times, including four victories over Murray in the final, shared a video on X showcasing their past encounters. He humorously titled it: "He never liked retirement anyway."

Reflecting on their long-standing rivalry, Djokovic remarked, "We played each other since we were boys, 25 years of pushing each other beyond our limits."

"We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. I thought our story may be over, - turns out it has one final chapter. It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner," the 24-time Grand Slam champion added.

Novak Djokovic is now tied with Margaret Court for the most major singles titles by any player. It would be poetic for him to surpass the Australian legend in Melbourne, where he has had tremendous success over the years. However, 2024 proved challenging for Djokovic by his usual high standards.

For the first time since 2017, Djokovic did not win a major title, falling in the Australian Open semi-finals to world number one Jannik Sinner and losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. Despite these setbacks, he achieved a long-awaited Olympic gold medal in Paris, which he called his "greatest achievement."

Throughout their careers, Djokovic and Murray have shared a strong friendship, with Djokovic leading their head-to-head record 25-11.

"I'm going to be joining Novak's team in the off-season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open," Murray said.

"I’m really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli salutes Jaiswal, KL Rahul for stellar show; gesture wins hearts (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli salutes Jaiswal, KL Rahul for stellar show; gesture wins hearts (WATCH)

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Openers Jaiswal, KL Rahul give solid start as India extend lead after Bumrah's 5-for snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Openers Jaiswal, KL Rahul give solid start as India extend lead after Bumrah's 5-for

Why Bengaluru's beloved cricket stadium is named after M Chinnaswamy? gcw

Why Bengaluru's beloved cricket stadium is named after M Chinnaswamy?

Tilak Verma smashes 151 off 67 balls, sets world record with 3rd consecutive century vkp

Tilak Varma smashes 151 off 67 balls, sets world record with 3rd consecutive century

Recent Stories

'Development won, Parivarwad, negative politics lost': PM Modi on landslide victory in Maharashtra (WATCH) shk

'Development won, Parivarwad, negative politics lost': PM Modi on landslide victory in Maharashtra (WATCH)

Jasiwal shines in Perth: How 200-over training, inclined concrete slab, lighter synthetic balls helped batter snt

Jasiwal shines in Perth: How 200-over training, inclined concrete slab, lighter synthetic balls helped batter

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, JMM-led INDIA Bloc retains Jharkhand; full list of winners here

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, JMM-led INDIA Bloc retains Jharkhand; full list of winners here

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome ATG

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome

Moving car catches fire under Mahamaya flyover in Noida Sector 16, burnt to ashes (WATCH) shk

Moving car catches fire under Mahamaya flyover in Noida Sector 16, burnt to ashes (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon