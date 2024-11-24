Hemant Soren's oath as Jharkhand CM on November 26; Rahul Gandhi, other leaders to attend: Reports

JMM leader Hemant Soren is set to be sworn in as Jharkhand's Chief Minister for the fourth time on November 26. Key figures from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, are expected to attend the ceremony following the alliance's victory in the assembly elections.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take the oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on November 26, according to sources. He is set to be sworn into the office for the fourth time. Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, two of the INDIA bloc's top leaders, are probably going to attend the swearing-in event.

With important figures from the opposition INDIA bloc scheduled to attend, such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and others, the swearing-in ceremony is anticipated to be a lavish event.

Jharkhand Elections 2024 results

The victory of the JMM-led alliance in the Jharkhand assembly elections ensured Soren's return to power. Together, the JMM, Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and CPI-ML formed an alliance that secured 56 seats in the 81-member assembly.

With 34 seats won by the JMM, 16 by the Congress, 4 by the RJD, and 2 by the CPI-ML, the INDIA bloc coalition was able to clinch a second consecutive term in power. The BJP, on the other side, suffered a humiliating loss, winning just 21 seats, one of its poorest showings since the creation of Jharkhand in 2000.

Soren secured his own political career and orchestrated a remarkable comeback for his party following a tumultuous year. By a comfortable majority of 39,791 votes, he defeated BJP opponent Gamliyel Hembrom to win the Barhait assembly constituency.

What happened with Hemant Soren earlier?

Due to accusations of corruption involving mining licenses, Hemant Soren resigned as chief minister earlier in 2024 and was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate. He was imprisoned for several months before the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail. He returned as chief minister after being freed, and he immediately mobilized the JMM-Congress alliance to defeat anti-incumbency sentiment and gain a strong mandate in the assembly elections. The BJP's aspirations to gain traction in the state were severely hampered by the JMM-led government alliance, which not only maintained its tribal strongholds but also broadened its base.

