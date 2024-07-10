Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Euro 2024: Spain beat France 2-1 to book finals berth, Yamal becomes youngest-ever Euros goal scorer

    Spain secured a spot in the Euro 2024 final after a dramatic comeback 2-1 victory against France at Munich's Allianz Arena on Tuesday night.

    football Euro 2024: Spain beat France 2-1 to book finals berth, Yamal becomes youngest-ever Euros goal scorer snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 2:35 AM IST

    Spain secured a spot in the Euro 2024 final after a dramatic comeback 2-1 victory against France at Munich's Allianz Arena on Tuesday night. The semi-final clash saw Spain overturn an early deficit to progress to their fifth European Championship final, where they will face either England or the Netherlands.

    The match began with France in commanding form, spearheaded by captain Kylian Mbappe, who was free of his troublesome mask. In the ninth minute, the new Real Madrid signing delivered a sublime cross into the Spanish box, which was met by Randal Kolo Muani's excellent header, marking the first goal from open play for Les Bleus in the tournament and giving them an ideal start.

    Spain initially struggled to threaten the French defense but found their rhythm as the first half progressed. Their breakthrough came through the brilliance of Lamine Yamal, who made Euros history with a stunning goal.

    Yamal, positioned centrally, shifted inside and unleashed a magnificent left-footed shot into the top corner, leaving French goalkeeper Mike Maignan with no chance. The 16-year-old's goal not only equalized for Spain but also made him the youngest-ever scorer at a men's European Championship, breaking a record previously held by Johan Vonlanthen.

    At the Euro 2004, Vonlanthen, then 18 years old, scored for Switzerland against France, four days after Wayne Rooney set a record by scoring against the Swiss.

    The momentum swung in Spain's favour following Yamal's historic strike. Just four minutes later, Dani Olmo's shot was deflected into the French net by Jules Kounde, giving Spain the lead. This goal marked Olmo's third consecutive knockout game with a goal, a feat no other Spanish player has achieved in the tournament.

    The second half was a tense affair, with France pushing hard for an equalizer. Mbappe had a golden opportunity but fired over the bar from inside the box after a dazzling solo run. Despite making several changes, Didier Deschamps' side could not break down the resilient Spanish defense.

    Spain's journey to the final has been impressive. Under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente, they eliminated hosts Germany in the quarter-finals and comfortably dispatched Georgia in the last 16. They also topped their group, securing victories against Croatia, Italy, and Albania.

    The semi-final victory against France showcased Spain's resilience and talent, setting the stage for a highly anticipated final. As Spain eyes their fourth Euro title, all eyes will be on the final showdown at Wembley Stadium.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 2:35 AM IST
