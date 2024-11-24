PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna enjoy cozy lunch date amid relationship rumors

Photos of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on a lunch date have gone viral, fueling relationship rumors. This comes after Deverakonda recently admitted to being in a relationship, though he didn't reveal his partner's name.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 1:34 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

It's an open secret in the film industry that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are dating. Although they haven't confirmed or denied their relationship, it's clear to the audience from their social media posts and other instances that they are together.

In a recent interview, Vijay finally admitted that he is not single. Without revealing his partner's name, the star confirmed that he is in a relationship. Meanwhile, pictures of their lunch date are now going viral.

A picture clicked from a distance during their lunch date is going viral on Reddit and other platforms. In the photo, Vijay's face is visible, while Rashmika is seen sitting across the table, facing away from the camera. The next picture in the viral Reddit thread shows Rashmika, dressed in blue, enjoying her meal.

Comments suggest that this lunch date confirms that Vijay and Rashmika are more than 'good friends.' Some comment that the stars are playing hide-and-seek with the audience.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika spotted together
byu/Even_Conversation_83 inBollyBlindsNGossip

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of Pushpa: The Rule, where she reprises her role as Srivalli. The highly anticipated film, starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, is set to hit theaters on December 5. Meanwhile, Vijay is busy with his next project under the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for his hit film Jersey. Fans are eagerly awaiting the two actors’ upcoming projects and whether they will share the screen in the future.

