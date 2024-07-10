Photo of Messi blessing 'baby' Yamal resurfaces as Spaniard makes Euros history in semi-final win over France

This nostalgic image has resurfaced at a pivotal moment, as Yamal became the youngest-ever goal-scorer in Euros history during Spain's thrilling 2-1 win over France in the semi-finals at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

In a heartwarming twist of fate, a viral photograph from the late 2000s of Argentina and former Barcelona great Lionel Messi 'blessing' a baby Lamine Yamal has taken the internet by storm, just as the 16-year-old made history at the UEFA Euro 2024. This nostalgic image has resurfaced at a pivotal moment, as Yamal became the youngest-ever goal-scorer in Euros history during Spain's thrilling 2-1 win over France in the semi-finals at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The photograph, shared widely on social media platform X, shows a smiling Messi holding a then six-month-old Yamal at the Barcelona head-office. The photo, featuring Messi holding baby Lamine in a plastic tube full of bubbles while his mother bathes him, was part of a 2007 photoshoot for a 2008 calendar with UNICEF, as revealed by SPORT recently.

Comparisons between Yamal and his 'idol' Messi have naturally followed, given the Argentine's own legendary rise from the famed La Masia academy. Despite the overwhelming comparisons, Yamal remains humble, stating to Onda Cero, "Messi is the best player in history. To be compared to him is incredible but no one can be compared to him. I hope to have half the career that Messi has had."

Spain's Euro 2024 semi-final match against France was a thrilling encounter, which saw Les Blues take an early lead with Kylian Mbappe's brilliant cross met by Randal Kolo Muani's header in the ninth minute. However, Yamal's spectacular left-footed shot from a central position into the top corner changed the game's momentum, making him the youngest-ever goal-scorer in Euros history.

Spain completed their comeback just four minutes later with Jules Kounde deflecting Dani Olmo’s shot into the net, marking Olmo's third consecutive knockout game goal, a record for a Spanish player. Despite France's efforts to equalize, including a close chance by Mbappe, Spain held on to secure their place in the final, set to face either England or the Netherlands.

As Spain celebrates this historic victory, the photograph of Messi and baby Yamal serves as a poignant reminder of the magic of football and the passing of greatness from one generation to the next.

