Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Photo of Messi blessing 'baby' Yamal resurfaces as Spaniard makes Euros history in semi-final win over France

    This nostalgic image has resurfaced at a pivotal moment, as Yamal became the youngest-ever goal-scorer in Euros history during Spain's thrilling 2-1 win over France in the semi-finals at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

    Photo of Messi blessing 'baby' Yamal resurfaces as Spaniard makes Euros history in semi-final win over France snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 2:59 AM IST

    In a heartwarming twist of fate, a viral photograph from the late 2000s of Argentina and former Barcelona great Lionel Messi 'blessing' a baby Lamine Yamal has taken the internet by storm, just as the 16-year-old made history at the UEFA Euro 2024. This nostalgic image has resurfaced at a pivotal moment, as Yamal became the youngest-ever goal-scorer in Euros history during Spain's thrilling 2-1 win over France in the semi-finals at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

    Also read: Euro 2024: Spain beat France 2-1 to book finals berth, Yamal becomes youngest-ever Euros goal scorer

    The photograph, shared widely on social media platform X, shows a smiling Messi holding a then six-month-old Yamal at the Barcelona head-office. The photo, featuring Messi holding baby Lamine in a plastic tube full of bubbles while his mother bathes him, was part of a 2007 photoshoot for a 2008 calendar with UNICEF, as revealed by SPORT recently.

    Comparisons between Yamal and his 'idol' Messi have naturally followed, given the Argentine's own legendary rise from the famed La Masia academy. Despite the overwhelming comparisons, Yamal remains humble, stating to Onda Cero, "Messi is the best player in history. To be compared to him is incredible but no one can be compared to him. I hope to have half the career that Messi has had."

    Spain's Euro 2024 semi-final match against France was a thrilling encounter, which saw Les Blues take an early lead with Kylian Mbappe's brilliant cross met by Randal Kolo Muani's header in the ninth minute. However, Yamal's spectacular left-footed shot from a central position into the top corner changed the game's momentum, making him the youngest-ever goal-scorer in Euros history.

    Spain completed their comeback just four minutes later with Jules Kounde deflecting Dani Olmo’s shot into the net, marking Olmo's third consecutive knockout game goal, a record for a Spanish player. Despite France's efforts to equalize, including a close chance by Mbappe, Spain held on to secure their place in the final, set to face either England or the Netherlands.

    As Spain celebrates this historic victory, the photograph of Messi and baby Yamal serves as a poignant reminder of the magic of football and the passing of greatness from one generation to the next.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 2:59 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Euro 2024: Spain beat France 2-1 to book finals berth, Yamal becomes youngest-ever Euros goal scorer snt

    Euro 2024: Spain beat France 2-1 to book finals berth, Yamal becomes youngest-ever Euros goal scorer

    Gautam Gambhir appointed Indian team head coach, BCCI's Jay Shah lauds his 'clear vision' & vast experience snt

    Gautam Gambhir appointed Indian team head coach, BCCI's Jay Shah lauds his 'clear vision' & vast experience

    Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt note to 'work wife' Rahul Dravid, says every memory will be cherished; read post snt

    Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt note to 'work wife' Rahul Dravid, says every memory will be cherished; read post

    A look at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's luxurious Alibaug 'dream home' with lavish interiors (WATCH) gcw

    A look at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's luxurious Alibaug 'dream home' with lavish interiors (WATCH)

    Chapter closed, but not fully If selected, retired David Warner open to playing Champions Trophy next year snt

    'Chapter closed, but not fully': If selected, retired David Warner open to playing Champions Trophy next year

    Recent Stories

    football Euro 2024: Spain beat France 2-1 to book finals berth, Yamal becomes youngest-ever Euros goal scorer snt

    Euro 2024: Spain beat France 2-1 to book finals berth, Yamal becomes youngest-ever Euros goal scorer

    Gautam Gambhir appointed Indian team head coach, BCCI's Jay Shah lauds his 'clear vision' & vast experience snt

    Gautam Gambhir appointed Indian team head coach, BCCI's Jay Shah lauds his 'clear vision' & vast experience

    Amy Jackson SEXY pictures: Actress looks Hot as she drops photos in BIKINI RKK

    Amy Jackson SEXY pictures: Actress looks Hot as she drops photos in BIKINI

    Laureate of St. Andrew: Modi Honored with Russia's Preeminent Civilian Award despite US Concerns gcw

    Laureate of St. Andrew: Modi Honored with Russia's Preeminent Civilian Award despite US Concerns

    Mumbai Woman spends Rs 2.5 lakh on gold chain for dog, netizens react; video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Mumbai: Woman spends Rs 2.5 lakh on gold chain for dog, netizens react; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon