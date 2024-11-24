IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Jaiswal falls after stealing show with stellar century, fans laud 'New King'

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 161 runs on day 3 of the first test against Australia before getting dismissed. He was dubbed the 'New King' before the series by the Australian media and now lived up to the expectations.

Perth: Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a sensational batting performance and scored 161 runs before getting out to a Mitchell Marsh delivery on day 3 of the first test against Australia. The youngster was dubbed 'The New King' before the start of the series and he lived up to the expectations. Social media were buzzing with awe for Yashasvi's dominant innings and was drawing comparison to the greats of Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

With his innings, Jaiswal became only the third Indian to score a century in first test in Australia and also the youngest after Sachin Tendulkar to score 100 in Australia.

