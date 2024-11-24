IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Jaiswal falls after stealing show with stellar century, fans laud 'New King'

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 161 runs on day 3 of the first test against Australia before getting dismissed. He was dubbed the 'New King' before the series by the Australian media and now lived up to the expectations.

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Jaiswal falls after stealing show with stellar century, fans laud 'New King' dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 11:51 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

Perth: Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a sensational batting performance and scored 161 runs before getting out to a Mitchell Marsh delivery on day 3 of the first test against Australia. The youngster was dubbed 'The New King' before the start of the series and he lived up to the expectations. Social media were buzzing with awe for Yashasvi's dominant innings and was drawing comparison to the greats of Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

With his innings, Jaiswal became only the third Indian to score a century in first test in Australia and also the youngest after Sachin Tendulkar to score 100 in Australia.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits century, Rahul departs after record opening-wicket partnership dmn

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits century, Rahul departs after record opening-wicket partnership

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli salutes Jaiswal, KL Rahul for stellar show; gesture wins hearts (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli salutes Jaiswal, KL Rahul for stellar show; gesture wins hearts (WATCH)

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Openers Jaiswal, KL Rahul give solid start as India extend lead after Bumrah's 5-for snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Openers Jaiswal, KL Rahul give solid start as India extend lead after Bumrah's 5-for

Why Bengaluru's beloved cricket stadium is named after M Chinnaswamy? gcw

Why Bengaluru's beloved cricket stadium is named after M Chinnaswamy?

Recent Stories

Pakistani Influencer Mathira calls leaked sex video fake, claims AI manipulated the clips to target her NTI

Pakistani Influencer Mathira calls leaked s*x videos fake, claims AI manipulated the clips to target her

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH) gcw

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj gcw

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie NTI

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie

Retirement Planning: How to Earn 8 Crores with a 25k Salary

How to save Rs 8 crore even with a modest salary?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon