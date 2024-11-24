Tensions escalate in UP's Sambhal over masjid survey, police fire tear gas as protesters pelt stones (WATCH)

Violent clashes erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, as protesters opposed a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, claiming it was built on a demolished temple.

A clash broke out in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as a group protested against a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The survey was initiated after a court order, following a complaint that a temple was demolished by Mughals to build the mosque.

Hundreds of protesters gathered near the mosque as the survey team arrived. Despite the heavy police deployment, the situation turned violent, with the mob throwing stones at the survey team. The police retaliated by firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The head of Jama Masjid urged the crowd to disperse, but they continued to protest. Police officials also tried to pacify the crowd, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

According to Uttar Pradesh top cop Prashant Kumar, "A survey is being conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court. Some anti-social elements have pelted stones. Police and senior officers are present on the spot. The situation is under control, the police will identify the stone pelters and take appropriate legal action."

Despite the violence, the Advocate Commission successfully completed the survey, which was videographed and photographed. The Commission is set to present its report to the court on November 29.

The survey was scheduled following a court complaint by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, claiming that the mosque was originally a temple. According to him, a temple, Hari Har Mandir, once stood at the site of the masjid and that Mughal emperor Babar partially demolished it in 1529.

The area has witnessed heightened tension over the past few days, with a heavy police force deployed and prohibitory orders imposed to prevent any gathering of more than five people. On Saturday, the district administration 'bound down' 35 people on a bond of up to Rs 10 lakh to maintain peace and order.

Sambhal, a city with a rich history and cultural significance, has been a hub of communal tensions in recent times. The city is home to the Shahi Jama Masjid, a historic mosque built during the Mughal era.

