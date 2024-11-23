IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli salutes Jaiswal, KL Rahul for stellar show; gesture wins hearts (WATCH)

Fighting unbeaten half-centuries in the second innings by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul helped Indian to a commanding 172 for no loss at stumps on day two of the opening Test in Perth on Saturday.

The second day of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia in Perth on Saturday saw an impressive performance from India’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, both of whom delivered unbeaten half-centuries to guide the team to a commanding position. At stumps on Day 2, India stood strong at 172 for no loss, extending their lead to 218 runs after dismissing Australia for just 104 earlier in the day.

In what was a remarkable show of resilience and skill, Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten on 90 from 193 balls, and Rahul, who was not out on 62 off 153 balls, put India in a dominant position after a stunning performance with the ball by Jasprit Bumrah earlier in the day.

Bumrah, continuing his excellent form, claimed 5 wickets for just 30 runs, marking his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests. Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana also played crucial roles with the ball, taking 2 and 3 wickets respectively, as Australia were bowled out for a paltry 104 in just 51.2 overs.

However, it was the partnership of Jaiswal and Rahul in the second innings that stole the show, as the duo combined technical proficiency with an aggressive approach. Their partnership flourished despite the pressure of a high-stakes Test match, putting Australia on the back foot and pushing India's lead further. The two openers exhibited maturity and excellent shot selection, taking India’s total to 172 without losing a wicket.

One of the most heartwarming moments of the day came when former captain Virat Kohli, practicing on the sidelines, was seen applauding and saluting the two openers for their brilliant efforts as they made their way back to the pavilion. Kohli, who is known for his fiery competitiveness, showed genuine appreciation for the pair’s disciplined batting performance. His gesture resonated with fans and players alike, symbolizing the unity and camaraderie within the Indian team.

Kohli’s visible admiration for the pair’s success was a reflection of the respect they have earned from their senior teammates. In particular, Jaiswal’s composed 90 and Rahul’s timely half-century were lauded for not only stabilizing India’s position but also for extending their dominance on a pitch that had already begun to favor the bowlers.

India’s stellar bowling performance in the morning session was capped off by Bumrah’s clinical spell. With the Australian tailenders failing to offer any real resistance, India’s bowlers cleaned up the tail quickly after dismissing the visitors for 67 for 7 overnight, with Mitchell Starc emerging as the highest scorer for Australia with 26 runs. The efforts of Siraj and Rana were also crucial, as both bowled with aggression to keep the Australians under pressure.

As India heads into Day 3 with a commanding 218-run lead and both openers still at the crease, the prospects look bright for the visitors in this crucial Test match. With Jaiswal and Rahul’s solid foundation, the Indian team will aim to push on and further build their advantage.

Brief Scores:

India: 150 & 172/0 in 57 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 90*, KL Rahul 62*)

Australia: 104 all out in 51.2 overs (Alex Carey 21, Mitchell Starc 26; Jasprit Bumrah 5/30, Harshit Rana 3/48, Mohammed Siraj 2/20)

