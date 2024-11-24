UP SHOCKER! 3 die after GPS takes them to under construction foggy bridge & car falls into river

A journey turned into a horrifying tragedy in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, when a GPS error directed a car onto an under-construction bridge shrouded in dense fog, claiming three lives.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 1:36 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

A journey turned into a horrifying tragedy in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, when a GPS error reportedly directed a car onto an under-construction bridge shrouded in dense fog, claiming three lives. The incident has raised concerns over the dangers of blindly trusting technology.

A car carrying three passengers unknowingly approached the incomplete bridge. Misled by their GPS navigation system, they failed to notice the abrupt end of the bridge due to heavy fog. The vehicle plunged into the river below, killing all three.

A video has surfaced on social media, showing a crowd at the scene.

Meanwhile, this tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the perils of over-reliance on navigation technology without adequate infrastructure safeguards.

