Following France's quarter-final victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026, a Brazilian journalist gifted Kylian Mbappe a Brazil jersey, pledging his support after his own team's elimination. The French star's gracious acceptance of the gift became a viral moment, celebrated online as a heartwarming display of sportsmanship.

The Brazilian journalist decided to lend his support to Kylian Mbappe-led France in their quest for the third FIFA World Cup triumph in the ongoing edition of the tournament. France qualified for the semifinals after defeating Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals at Gillette Stadium in Boston on Thursday, July 9.

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A goal each from skipper Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in the second half ensured France’s hopes of winning the third World title are alive. With this victory, Leus Bleus have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning all three group games and the quarterfinal against Sweden, Paraguay, and Morocco, respectively, as they now prepare for a high-stakes semifinal clash on July 14.

Brazil, on the other hand, exited from the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a shock 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16. This extended Selecao’s World Cup title drought to 24 years, with their last triumph being in 2002, when the Cafu-led Brazilian side defeated Germany 2-0 in the final.

Also Read: FIFA WC 2026: Rabiot says France had 'little to fear' from Morocco

The Journalist Gifts Brazil Jersey to Mbappe

As Brazil and France find themselves at opposite ends of the tournament spectrum, the Brazilian journalist chose to bridge the gap with a symbolic gesture, handing his national team jersey to Kylian Mbappe with a smile.

In a video that went viral on social media, Mbappe was seen walking through the mixed zone after the quarter-final match when the Brazilian journalist stopped him. The reporter, who had been following Brazil throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026, gifted the Selecao’s jersey and the French star happily accepted it as a sign of sporting camaraderie, sharing a laugh and a quick exchange before continuing on his way.

“I came here for Brazil, but now that we're out. I'm supporting France," the Brazilian reporter said after gifting the national team jersey.

Kylian Mbappe accepting the Brazilian jersey from a journalist showcases the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship that often defines the World Cup, even amidst high-stakes competition.

By graciously accepting the gift, Mbappe acknowledged the journalist's humorous gesture, which served as a lighthearted moment of connection following Brazil’s elimination from the tournament.

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France captain Kylian Mbappe’s gesture of accepting the Brazilian jersey from a journalist has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts praising the moment as a refreshing display of mutual respect and sporting camaraderie.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts praised Mbappe for graciously accepting the Brazil jersey, hailing the moment as a heartwarming display of sportsmanship and mutual respect. Several users also had fun with the moment, quipping that the France skipper had temporarily ‘switched to Team Brazil’ and joking that the image looked like ‘a glitch in the football simulation.’

Others admired the light-hearted exchange, saying the moment perfectly captured the World Cup's ability to unite rival footballing nations beyond the results on the pitch, while some playfully suggested Mbappe had added Brazil to his list of supporters for the remainder of the tournament.

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Meanwhile, France will meet either Spain or Belgium in the semifinals on July 14 at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Dembele 'gaining confidence' as France reaches semis