After France's World Cup 2026 quarterfinal win, Kylian Mbappe and Jurgen Klopp's viral touchline chat drew attention. Klopp later revealed it referenced a secret 2017 meeting, when he flew on a private jet to convince Mbappe to join Liverpool.

France captain Kylian Mbappe was captured in a rare and light-hearted interaction with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the side’s FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal victory over Morocco at the Gillette Stadium in Boston on Thursday, July 9.

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The two-time World Champions, France, defeated Morocco 2-0 to qualify for the semifinals for the third consecutive time at the FIFA World Cup. Captain Kylian Mbappe and star striker Ousmane Dembele netted a goal each in the second half to seal a clinical victory, ensuring Les Bleus continue their formidable quest for their third World title.

With this victory, France have remained unbeaten in the ongoing edition of the World Cup so far, winning three matches in the group stage and the round of 32, round of 16, and quarterfinal against Sweden, Paraguay, and Morocco, respectively, as they now prepare for a high-stakes semifinal clash on July 14.

Also Read: Thierry Henry surprises Mbappe, France team after Morocco win

Mbappe and Klopp’s Interaction Goes Viral

Following France’s victory over Morocco, Kylian Mbappe met with the-to-be Germany manager Jurgen Klopp, who is part of the expert panel for the German broadcaster Magenta TV during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), Mbappe and Klopp were seen sharing candid moments on the sidelines after France’s quarterfinal victory against Morocco. The former Bayern Munich and Liverpool manager was apparently asking the French star about his mother, Fayza Lamari.

When Mbappe pointed toward the crowd and said, ‘Mom is in the stands’, the legendary manager broke into a wide smile and sent a flying kiss toward Fayza Lamari, Mbappe's mother, before continuing their candid sideline chat.

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Kylian Mbappe is one of the star players in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, and Jurgen Klopp’s interaction with the French superstar serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring personal connections and mutual respect that transcend the intensity of top-tier professional football.

Since Klopp is part of the expert panel for the ongoing edition of the FIFA World Cup, he has been providing tactical analysis for Magenta TV while navigating his own high-profile transition back to management, with the German Football Association appointing him as the national coach following the team’s exit from the tournament.

More Than Just Football: The Story Behind That Viral Sideline Chat

The post-match interaction between Kylian Mbappe and Jurgen Klopp became a viral sensation, especially the legendary manager’s wide, infectious smile and playful reaction when acknowledging Mbappe’s mother’s presence in the stands became a talking point among fans and football enthusiasts.

After the chat with Mbappe, the German coach revealed an interesting yet little-known story about how Liverpool, under his management, held secret transfer talks on a private jet. Speaking on Magenta TV, Klopp stated that the club chartered a massive, five-room private plane to fly from Blackpool to Nice in 2017 to meet with the entire Mbappe family.

“The most expensive non-transfer we invested in. We flew from Blackpool to Nice. In Nice, the whole Mbappé family got on board a private plane with five rooms or something. It was a very big plane. We really went big,” Jurgen Klopp revealed.

“Then we flew around in a circle, talked to the family, and we ate good food. All of this happened… in the plane. We were not allowed to be seen. So we flew in a circle. It was fantastic. We flew, ate, and had a good time. Then he went to Paris,” he added.

Back in 2022, when Kylian Mbappe was playing for Paris Saint-Germain, the French star revealed that his mother’s favourite club was Liverpool and he had held discussions with the Reds before ultimately deciding on his move to Paris.

Thus, Jurgen Klopp’s wide smile and flying kiss towards Mbappe’s mother were not just spontaneous gestures of warmth, but a playful nod to a long-standing mutual respect that has persisted ever since that secret meeting in the sky.

Also Read: FIFA WC 2026: Underdogs Belgium to give Spain a run for their money