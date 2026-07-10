Ousmane Dembele expressed delight after he and Kylian Mbappe scored to lead France past Morocco into the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals. Dembele feels he is gaining momentum and is happy with his performance as the team focuses on going all the way.

Ousmane Dembele expressed his delight after scoring and helping France reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals, saying he is gaining confidence and momentum as the tournament progresses. He praised the team's collective effort, while admitting there is still room for improvement as France remains focused on going all the way. Kylian Mbappe and Dembele stole the headlines as France defeated Morocco at Boston Stadium to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals.

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Dembele 'gaining confidence'

"Good, I feel very good. This is a position I know with France, with Paris Saint-Germain, I am trying. As I said, I'm picking up momentum during the competition, and I'm happy with my performance, even though I could do a little better, but it's the team above all. We're focused on the goal, and we're going to try to go all the way," Dembele said in a video posted by Dazn on X.

Mbappe Shines After Penalty Miss

Mbappe recovered from a first-half penalty miss to score his eighth goal of the finals, before setting up Dembele for his fifth as the two-time champions booked a last-four meeting with either Belgium or Spain.

Match Highlights

After controlling possession for long spells, France were handed a golden chance to break the deadlock when Noussair Mazraoui brought down Mbappe inside the penalty area. The France captain stepped up from the spot, but Yassine Bounou produced a brilliant save to keep the score level heading into the break.

The breakthrough finally arrived on the hour mark as Mbappe curled a stunning effort into the far corner from the edge of the box. The France skipper then turned creator, threading a clever pass into the path of Ousmane Dembele, who calmly finished into the bottom corner to double the lead.

Didier Deschamps' side comfortably managed the closing stages to secure a third consecutive World Cup semi-final appearance, following their 2018 triumph and their runners-up finish to Argentina in the 2022 edition.