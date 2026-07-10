Adrien Rabiot claimed France 'had little to fear' from Morocco following their 2-0 FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final victory. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored in the second half to send Les Bleus to the semi-finals.

'Had little to fear': Rabiot on Morocco's threat

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot took a swipe at Morocco after Les Bleus' FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final victory, saying the team "had little to fear" from the opposition, who struggled to pose a threat in possession during the 2-0 win in Boston on Thursday (local time), as per the French news outlet L'Equipe. Morocco managed just five shots compared to France's 22, with only one effort on target, while Les Bleus registered eight shots on goal. After the win, Rabiot said France were not overly threatened when Morocco had possession, but acknowledged that their talented players could still change the game at any moment, requiring constant focus. "We felt that in the moments when we didn't have the ball and we let them have it, they weren't very dangerous. We had little to fear from this team. That's the feeling we had on the pitch. It's surprising. But they remain a team that can make the difference at any moment because they have extraordinary individual players. That's why we always have to stay vigilant," L'Equipe quoted him as saying while speaking to beIN Sports.

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Rabiot praised France's focus, resilience and unity after the win, highlighting the team's ability to stay composed despite missing a penalty in the first-half. He said reaching a third consecutive World Cup semi-final is a special achievement and credited the squad's strong togetherness. Notably, France won the 2018 World Cup, finished runners-up after losing to Argentina in the 2022 final, and have now reached another semi-final in the 2026 edition. "We were very focused. And then, with the ball, we used it well. Even though we started badly with Bounou's penalty save. But we stayed in it. That's also where you see the team's strength because we show determination and resilience too. We're not taking it for granted at all in the locker room (the third consecutive World Cup semi-final). I can tell you we were very happy. There's a lot of joy because we've been giving everything for several weeks. The group is exceptional. Everyone is united, and it's magnificent," Rabiot said.

Mbappe, Dembele send France into semi-finals

Coming to the match, France captain Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored in the second half to send France into the final four of the ongoing World Cup. France survived periods of Moroccan pressure before their attacking quality proved decisive in the second half.

Morocco started with confidence and matched France's intensity, keeping the French attack quiet during the opening stages. The Atlas Lions looked dangerous on the counter-attack, with Brahim Diaz and Achraf Hakimi providing attacking outlets, but they struggled to turn possession into clear-cut chances against a disciplined French defence.

France grew into the contest and created better openings before the interval. Mbappe came close to breaking the deadlock and also missed a penalty opportunity, leaving the score level at half-time.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute when Mbappe produced a brilliant finish from inside the box, curling the ball beyond Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou after a clever assist from Desire Doue to put France ahead. The goal, Mbappe's eighth of the tournament, draws him level with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

France doubled their advantage in the 66th minute through Dembele, who fired at goal with his right foot from outside the box. Bounou got a hand but was unable to stop it. This was Dembele's fifth goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The goal gave Didier Deschamps' side a valuable cushion in the closing stages.

Morocco continued to fight until the final whistle, but France's experience and composure saw them protect their lead and secure a semi-final place. The result ended Morocco's impressive run after another historic World Cup campaign, while France move one step closer to their title. The victory sets up France's semi-final clash against either Spain or Belgium. (ANI)