India ended their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign in eighth place after losing to co-hosts Belgium 4-3 in a penalty shootout. The classification match was tied 3-3 in regulation time, with Harmanpreet Singh scoring a late equaliser.

India finished eighth at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 after losing to co-hosts Belgium 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw in regulation time in the 7th/8th place clash at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre on Friday.

The classification match saw both teams play attacking hockey as they looked to end their World Cup campaigns on a positive note after missing out on the medal rounds.

Thrilling Encounter in Regulation Time

India made a bright start and took the lead in the opening quarter through Abhishek Nain, who produced a fine strike to put the visitors ahead. Belgium responded strongly, using the support of the home crowd to put pressure on India's defence. Roman Duvekot and Hugo Labouchere then found the net to help the hosts turn the game around and take a 2-1 lead.

Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera played a key role in keeping India in the game, making several important saves against Belgium's penalty-corner attacks. At the other end, Harmanpreet spearheaded India's fightback, scoring in the 31st minute to level the scores at 2-2.

Belgium regained the lead through Nicolas De Kerpel, who struck in the 47th minute, but Harmanpreet came to India's rescue once again with a late penalty-corner equaliser, making it 3-3 and forcing the match into a shootout.

Penalty Shootout Decides the Winner

Belgium's experienced goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch then became the difference-maker. He saved Harmanpreet's attempt and also stopped Sukhjeet Singh's effort to give Belgium an advantage. India converted through Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh and Abhishek, but Belgium remained composed. Alexander Hendrickx scored from a penalty stroke before Roman Duvekot converted the decisive attempt to seal a 4-3 shootout win.

With the victory, Belgium secured seventh place on home soil, while India ended their World Cup campaign in eighth position.