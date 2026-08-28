Namibia produced an all-round performance to defeat South Africa by 18 runs in the T20I tri-series opener. Jan Frylinck's 60 helped the hosts post 163/9. Dewald Brevis's 75 went in vain as Namibia's bowlers restricted SA to 145/9.

Namibia produced a spirited all-round performance to defeat South Africa by 18 runs in the opening match of the T20I tri-series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday.

Namibia's Strong Start and SA's Fightback

Asked to bat first after South Africa won the toss, the hosts made an excellent start through openers Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp. The duo stitched together an 84-run partnership, putting the South African bowlers under pressure. Frylinck top-scored with a fluent 60 off 38 balls, while Steenkamp chipped in with 41 off 29 balls to give Namibia a solid foundation.

South Africa fought back strongly in the middle overs, led by skipper Bjorn Fortuin and off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen. Fortuin dismissed Steenkamp and opposition captain Gerhard Erasmus as he finished with economical figures of 2/17, while Subrayen claimed 3/32 to spark a collapse that saw Namibia lose five wickets for just 17 runs. Debutant fast bowler Duan Jansen also impressed with figures of 2/32. Despite the collapse, useful late contributions from Ruben Trumpelmann (12 runs off 6 balls) and Alexander Volschenk (13*) helped Namibia recover and finish on a competitive 163/9 in their 20 overs.

South Africa's Chase Falters

South Africa's chase never gained full momentum as Namibia's disciplined bowling attack struck at regular intervals. Ruben Trumpelmann gave Namibia the perfect start by dismissing Lhuan-dre Pretorius for 9, before Jack Brassell removed Jordan Hermann. Max Heingo then accounted for South Africa's No. 3 batter Tony de Zorzi, reducing the visitors to 39/3 inside the first half of the innings.

Brevis Fights Lone Battle

Dewald Brevis kept South Africa's hopes alive with a fighting 75 off 50 balls, counter-attacking with a series of boundaries to keep the target within reach. Jansen added a valuable 25 lower down the order, but Namibia's bowlers held their nerve in the closing overs, denying South Africa the late flourish they needed, as the visitors finished with 145/9 in 20 overs.

While Trumpelmann finished with figures of 3/24, JJ Smit also registered a three-wicket haul, taking 3 wickets for 33, while the rest of the bowling attack delivered disciplined spells to complete a memorable victory for the hosts. The win gives Namibia the perfect start to the tri-series, which also features Zimbabwe, while South Africa will be aiming to bounce back in their next outing against Zimbabwe on Saturday.