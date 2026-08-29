Thailand Women edged out Hong Kong, China by six runs in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 opener. Captain Naruemol Chaiwai's crucial 43 was key in setting a target of 121, which their bowlers successfully defended, restricting Hong Kong to 114/7.

Thailand Women held their nerve to secure a six-run victory over Hong Kong, China Women in a low-scoring opening match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Friday.

Chaiwai's knock lifts Thailand

After winning the toss, Hong Kong, China opted to bowl first and made early inroads into the Thailand batting line-up by removing Aphisara Suwanchonrathi (11) and Phannita Maya (19). Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai, however, played a crucial knock of 43 off 31 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes. Nannapat Koncharoenkai supported her with a patient 27 off 41 balls as Thailand posted 120/9 in their 20 overs. Hong Kong, China's Marina Lamplough was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four wickets for just 11 runs in her four overs. Alison Siu also impressed with three wickets for 37 runs.

Disciplined bowling seals win

Chasing 121, Hong Kong, China struggled to score freely in the early stages. Opener Kary Chan provided some momentum with a quick 28 off 20 deliveries and no. 3 Yasmin Daswani also helped the team with 28 off 41 balls. Hong Kong, China remained in the contest heading into the final overs, but Thailand's bowlers produced a disciplined performance to close out the game. Off-spinner Onnicha Kamchomphu claimed 3/27, while Phannita Maya took 2/22 as Thailand restricted Hong Kong, China to 114/7 in 20 overs.

Despite the late efforts from Chan and the Hong Kong lower order, Thailand managed to defend their modest total and begin their Asia Cup campaign with a win. Chaiwai was named Player of the Match for her important innings, which helped Thailand post a competitive total on a challenging surface.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: Thailand Women 120/9 in 20 overs (Naruemol Chaiwai 43, Nannapat Koncharoenkai 27; Marina Lamplough 4/11, Alison Siu 3/37) beat Hong Kong, China Women 114/7 in 20 overs (Yasmin Daswani 28, Kary Chan 28; Onnicha Kamchomphu 3/27, Phannita Maya 2/22) by 6 runs.

(ANI)