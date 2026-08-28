Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the National Centre of Excellence for Swimming in Amingaon. Built for Rs 50 crore, the Olympic-standard facility will be run by the Sports Authority of India to produce international-level athletes.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Swimming constructed by the Assam Government at Amingaon in Kamrup district. At the inaugural ceremony, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Assam Sports Authority, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Badminton Association of India (BAI). Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 50 crore with the aim of producing international-standard swimmers, the world-class Olympic-standard swimming pool features a 50-metre, 9-lane, 25-metre diving pool, along with spectator galleries with 1,309 seats. In the initial phase, 40 residential athletes will be enrolled here, while local athletes will also be given opportunities to train through a special scheme of the Sports Authority of India.

SAI Entrusted with Operations

Alongside the cricket and badminton infrastructure, this Centre of Excellence will further strengthen the objective of developing Amingaon area into one of the state's major sports hubs. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that through an MoU, the responsibility for operating the National Centre of Excellence for Swimming has been entrusted to the Sports Authority of India for 30 years. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will undertake the overall management of the centre, recruitment of coaches and support staff, provision of sports equipment, and organisation of training camps, competitions and other activities.

Highlighting the success achieved by several athletes, including Asmita Chaliha, who trained at the National Centre of Excellence for Badminton established at Amingaon with the support of the Badminton Association of India under a similar system, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the swimming centre too would produce athletes at the national and international levels.

Amingaon to Become a Major Sports Hub

Commenting that sports infrastructure in Guwahati and Assam has improved considerably, the Chief Minister said that the cricket stadium under construction at Amingaon will be inaugurated in 2027. "The Assam government is constructing the stadium at a cost of approximately Rs 300 crore. For the convenience of athletes and spectators visiting these three sports centres at Amingaon, the road in front is being widened and a multi-level car parking facility capable of accommodating two thousand vehicles will also be constructed. Hostels are also being constructed for athletes and coaches coming for cricket, badminton and swimming," the Chief Minister said.

Boosting Sports Infrastructure Across Assam

Informing that the government has decided to upgrade the Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at Sarusajai, the Chief Minister said that steps will be taken this year to renovate and upgrade it. He said that a FIFA-standard football stadium is being constructed at the old Nehru Stadium at Radha Gobinda Baruah Sports Complex. After all these works are completed, "Guwahati will also be included in the list of major cities with the highest number of sports facilities. At the same time, informing that work is also underway to develop international-standard sports facilities in Dibrugarh," the Chief Minister said that the government will continue to work in the coming days to provide quality sports facilities to the emerging athletes of Assam.