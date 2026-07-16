England Vs Argentina: Massive FIGHT Erupts After Full-Time | FIFA World Cup | Football

Argentina's dramatic 2-1 comeback win over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final ended in shocking scenes as players from both teams clashed after the final whistle. Jude Bellingham appeared furious following England's heartbreaking defeat, while Argentine players celebrated reaching the final. Pushing, shoving and heated exchanges turned the pitch into a battleground. Watch the full post-match drama, player reactions, and everything that happened after one of the most explosive World Cup matches.In this video:0:00 England vs Argentina Ends in Chaos1:28 Argentina's Dramatic 2-1 Comeback3:12 Jude Bellingham & Argentina Players Clash