England Vs Argentina: Massive FIGHT Erupts After Full-Time | FIFA World Cup | Football

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England Vs Argentina: Massive FIGHT Erupts After Full-Time

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 16 2026, 12:09 PM IST
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Argentina's dramatic 2-1 comeback win over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final ended in shocking scenes as players from both teams clashed after the final whistle. Jude Bellingham appeared furious following England's heartbreaking defeat, while Argentine players celebrated reaching the final. Pushing, shoving and heated exchanges turned the pitch into a battleground. Watch the full post-match drama, player reactions, and everything that happened after one of the most explosive World Cup matches.In this video:0:00 England vs Argentina Ends in Chaos1:28 Argentina's Dramatic 2-1 Comeback3:12 Jude Bellingham & Argentina Players Clash

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