Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan criticised the BCCI selectors for omitting pacer Auqib Nabi Dar from India's Test squad for Sri Lanka. Despite a superb Ranji season and strong India A performances, Pathan questioned if domestic form is truly rewarded.

Former India all-rounder turned commentator Irfan Pathan has questioned the BCCI selection committee over the exclusion of Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar from the India Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15.

Auqib was part of India A in the two-match unofficial Test series against Sri Lanka A, where he picked up six wickets across four innings and scored 30 runs in the second unofficial match, carrying on his stellar form from the Ranji Trophy, where he picked 60 wickets, including 7 fifers and 2 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 12.56 and an economy rate of 2.65 in 10 matches.

Despite his outstanding Ranji Trophy season and a crucial role in India A’s unofficial Test series win over Sri Lanka A, Auqib Nabi Dar was left out of the selection to India squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

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Irfan Slams Selectors Over Auqib Nabi’s Exclusion

Auqib Nabi Dar’s exclusion from the India squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan as well as the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka has sparked significant debate, with former India cricketer Irfan Pathan questioning the logic behind their selection process and emphasising the importance of rewarding domestic cricketers.

“I honestly don’t have any logical answer for Nabi not being picked,” Pathan told Sportstar.

“I didn’t understand the selection process. Mohammad Siraj is your go-to bowler. When (Jasprit) Bumrah is not there, Siraj becomes your No.1 bowler. So, what was the need to play against Afghanistan in a Test that wasn’t even part of the World Test Championship?

“If domestic performances matter, why didn’t you reward Auqib? That was the best opportunity to play him and test him at that level,” he added.

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Auqib Nabi was one of the six net bowlers during India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan and was considered cover for Mohammed Siraj, whose participation was uncertain due to workload management following a demanding IPL season. Eventually, Siraj was declared fit to play, leaving Nabi no place in the squad.

The likes of Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, and Harsh Dubey were picked in India's squad for the Afghanistan Test, while Nabi, despite his impressive domestic performance, especially in the last Ranji Trophy season, was overlooked once again.

Pathan Questions Selectors' Criteria for Nabi

Further speaking on Auqib Nabi’s exclusion from the India squad for the Sri Lanka Tests, Irfan Pathan welcomed Saransh Jain’s maiden national call-up but questioned why the same selection criteria had not been applied to the Jammu and Kashmir pacer, insisting that Nabi had also earned opportunities through sustained domestic performance.

“What signal are we sending to domestic cricketers? Saransh Jain getting picked on the back of domestic performances is fantastic. It tells domestic cricketers that performances will be rewarded. He’s 33 and got rewarded for four or five years of consistent performances,” Pathan said.

“But then, what’s wrong with Auqib? He has performed consistently too, and as a fast bowler there are even more opportunities because pacers get injured more often, so a back-up always helps,” he added.

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Auqib Nabi Dar has an impressive record in his first-class cricket career, picking up 162 wickets, including 16 fifers and 4 10-wicket hauls, at an average of 18.63 and an economy rate of 2.90 in 43 matches. Across two Ranji Trophy seasons, Auqib took 104 wickets in 18 matches, underlining the consistency that Irfan Pathan believes deserved recognition with a place in the national Test squad.

It remains to be seen whether the selectors revisit Auqib Nabi Dar's case in the coming months, as his exclusion from the one-off Afghanistan Test and two-match series against Sri Lanka continues to fuel questions over the consistency of India's selection policy.

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