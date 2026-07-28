Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain earned his maiden India Test call-up for Sri Lanka after consistent domestic performances. Mentored by Harbhajan Singh at a BCCI camp, the 33-year-old impressed with his action, control and hunger for wickets.

The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain received India's maiden call-up for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15. On Tuesday, the BCCI selection committee announced a 15-member squad for the Test tour of Sri Lanka, the resumption of India’s ongoing WTC cycle.

Saransh Jain’s name stood out as one of the major highlights in the squad selection, rewarding the off-spinner for his performance in domestic cricket and the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka for an unofficial two-match Test series against Sri Lanka A. The all-rounder impressed with the bat and ball, scoring a fighting 70* in the second Test and also picking eight wickets across two matches.

The 33-year-old, who could be the oldest player to make his India debut in the 21st century, was added as a replacement for Washington Sundar, who sustained an injury during the T20I series against England, opening the door for the seasoned off-spinner to finally translate his consistent domestic grind into a long-awaited national team opportunity.

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The Man Behind Saranash’s Rise

Saransh Jain’s selection to India for the Test series against Sri Lanka was not just a testament to his relentless domestic grind, but the result of crucial tactical guidance and mentorship from legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who fundamentally reshaped his approach to spin bowling.

In March this year, the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder had sessions with Harbhajan at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, and he took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude towards the former India spinner, alongside a heartfelt picture of the two of them together, capturing the profound impact of the legendary spinner's mentorship on his career.

“Thank you, Paaji @harbhajan3 for the amazing sessions. Truly learned a lot and looking forward to many more! ‘Kuch paane ke liye kuch khona nahi, kuch karna padta hai.’ These weren’t just words—they were deeply felt and will stay with me,” Saransh wrote.

Saransh Jain was training at the BCCI CoE as part of a specialized spin-bowling camp designed to nurture and refine India's next generation of red-ball slow-bowling talent. Harbhajan Singh was the main mentor guiding the group, passing on his vast international experience and fine-tuning the technical nuances of each bowler's action.

The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder’s encounter with the former India spinner apparently served him well, helping refine his skills ahead of his maiden India Test call-up.

Harbhajan Singh Recalls Interaction with Saransh

Harbhajan Singh was ecstatic upon hearing Saransh Singh’s selection to the India squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka. Recalling his first interaction with the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder during the camp, Harbhajan praised the off-spinner's dedication and immense hunger for taking wickets, emphasizing that his relentless domestic grind finally paid off.

He observed that Saransh possessed a smooth bowling action, excellent control, and a disciplined approach, relying on accuracy and consistency rather than excessive variations.

“At 33, he is still young for a spinner, but he now has the experience of bowling to some of the best players of spin in domestic cricket. I am grateful that I got the opportunity to spend four or five days with him." Harbhajan told the Times of India (TOI).

“The first thing I noticed was his action. He has a very good action and keeps things simple. He isn't trying too many fancy variations. He has a lot of experience, an excellent seam position and tremendous control. Those qualities make a big difference," he added.

Saransh Jain had an outstanding Ranji Trophy season, where he amassed 518 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 57.55 in seven matches. With the ball, he picked up 30 wickets, including 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer, at an average of 20.43 and an economy rate of 2.63.

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‘Not A Batter Who Can Bowl Off-Spin’

Further speaking on Saransh Jain’s all-rounder credentials, Harbhajan highlighted his true value to the team, stating that he is not just a lower-order batter who happens to bowl a bit of spin, but a frontline red-ball weapon.

“He is not a batter who can bowl off-spin. He is an off-spinner who is hungry to take wickets and knows how to put a price on his wicket with the bat in his hands." the former spinner said.

Ever since playing his crucial role in Madhya Pradesh’s title-winning campaign in Ranji Trophy 2021/22, Saransh Jain has emerged as a consistently reliable performer in domestic red-ball cricket, paving the way for his eventual national breakthrough.

In his first-class career, Saransh has amassed 2234 runs, including 2 centuries and 14 fifties, at an average of 31.75 and picked up 188 wickets, including 10 fifers and as many four-wicket hauls, at an average of 27.30 and an economy rate of 3.01 in 54 matches.